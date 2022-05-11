Sask. Teachers' Federation president steps down after 7 years

The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is moving to a senior administrative position.

Patrick Maze will remain president until June 30, spokesperson Courtney Forseth said.

He has served as president since 2015, winning re-election by acclamation in 2021.

Forseth said an election for a new president will be held during the group's annual meeting, which is set for May 30-31.

Because there is a year left in Maze’s term, the new president will be elected to a one-year term with another election for president being held as scheduled in 2023.