Sask. teacher charged with sexual exploitation could be called back to the stand

A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student could soon be back on the witness stand.

The trial for Matthew Tumbach, a former Tommy Douglas Collegiate science teacher, began on Monday.

On the first day of the trial the former student testified she went to Tumbach’s home and they had sex in December of 2011. She was 17–years-old at the time.

On Tuesday, Tumbach testified she came to his home to discuss an urgent personal matter, but they did not have sex.

Court heard how the two communicated over social media and through texting.

The Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board (SPTRB) investigated the student’s allegations in June of 2020. Tumbach surrendered his teaching license shortly after.

According to the regulatory board’s findings, the two had sex in October 2014 — after the student graduated.

On Wednesday, defense council Michael Nolin submitted new evidence. He said it points to reasons for the meeting in December 2011, and makes the “context of those message relevant.”

Crown prosecutor Sheryl Fillo has asked to put Tumbach back on the stand.

“I get to cross examine on new evidence,” she said.

The defense argued it is not new evidence since both councils knew about it. Nolin said the Crown is trying to backtrack and “made a mistake in the strategy she chose.”

Nolin said if the Crown asks to put the complainant back on the stand, he would apply for a mistrial.

Justice Colin Clackson said he needs time to review the matter. The trial resumed Thursday afternoon.