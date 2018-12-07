The association representing Saskatchewan taxis said it’s shocked and disappointed by the province’s ride-sharing regulations.

Kelly Frie, director of the Sask. Taxi Cab Association, said the government’s rules favour ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft.

“It’s not fair. It just does not make sense,” Frie said.

On Thursday, the provincial government announced requirements ride-share drivers most follow in order to drive in Saskatchewan.

Drivers must:

Hold a basic driver’s license (at least class five)

Have a clean driving record (no driving impaired suspensions in past 10 years)

Pass a criminal record check

Pass a vehicle inspection

Frie said taxi drivers require a higher driver license than what the province is proposing ride-share drivers hold, and wants the Class 4 license to be standard.

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, stood by the provincial legislation.

“I think people will feel very safe, very confident with the restrictions we’re putting on,” Hargrave told reporters.

Frie said he wants cabs and ride-share companies on a level playing field with a capped market.

“We could potentially have 1,000 Ubers running around Saskatoon, and the taxi industry is capped at 210,” he said.

But Hargrave said he’s sure the taxi industry will still have business in light of ride-sharing.

“The cabs will continue to co-exist, they do in every other city. There’s a big demand and that’s not going away,” the minister said.

Municipalities are responsible for deciding how ride-share companies can operate and when drivers will be allowed on their jurisdiction’s roads.

The City of Saskatoon is scheduled discuss a ride-sharing bylaw on Dec. 17.