The courts are being asked to decide who is responsible for cleanup costs at an abandoned uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan.

The Gunnar Mine near Uranium City closed in 1964, and the company was dissolved.

In 2006, the federal and provincial government agreed to share the $25M cleanup cost to take care of uranium tailing at the mine site.

Saskatchewan has now spent ten times the agreed to amount, but the federal government says they won’t pay more than the $12.3M they committed to.

On Wednesday, the province launched legal action seeking additional compensation,

Clean up of the mine site is expected tol take another three years. The final cost is expected to reach $280 million dollars.