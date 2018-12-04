If you live in Saskatchewan, odds are you plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season – like Kauley Claypool.

“Definitely spending less this year,” she told CTV News at Midtown Plaza while shopping for the final touch for her work Christmas party outfit.

“I don’t know if it’s economy or different age groups this Christmas, but yes budget is definitely less by hundreds.

“One gift per person would help - before we used to embellish a little too much. Narrowing down to what people ask for and not all those little extras.”

A recent survey by the Retail Council of Canada asked people across the country about their shopping behaviours, specifically around the holiday season.

According to the survey, shoppers in Saskatchewan plan on spending almost the lowest in the country at $611 a person. That figure includes extras like travel.

Quebec is the only province that’s out-thrifting Saskatchewan, coming in at $458 per shopper.

According to the data, Ontario has the season’s most extravagant shoppers with survey respondents there planning on spending an average of $805 this Christmas.

In addition to spending on Christmas gifts and travel, those provincial numbers include spending on food, alcohol, and holiday entertainment, like a work Christmas party.

Interestingly, the Retail Council says while most Canadians say they plan on sticking to a firm budget, it’s not always that easy. One-in-three shoppers say they actually overspent last year.

To avoid overspending, Mary Castillo, a credit counsellor with the Credit Counselling Society, suggests using cash, sticking to one credit card, avoid buying now and paying later, and tracking spending.