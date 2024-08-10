Sask. sculptors create art pieces for Martensville

Artists have 11 days to put their skills to the test at “Sculptors in the Park” in Martensville.

The event is hosted by the City of Martensville and the Prairie Sculptors Association (PSA). Once it’s complete, the city will display the sculptures for three years.

“We're hoping that this perpetuates other communities, and even Martensville, to come back and say ‘we'd like to add some more art to our community’,” said Paul Constable, chairperson for the PSA.

Constable is working on a large-scale flower garden made from the plastic of old car bumpers. His goal is to give adults a sense of childlike wonder when looking up at the art.

Sculptor Kevin Quinlan said working with other artists has sparked inspiration.

“You watch the excitement that they have for their piece and you kind of feed off that a little bit,” Quinlan said.

Members of the public are encouraged to stop by the site near the Martensville Athletic Pavilion, ask questions, and see the art come to life.

“Great crowds are coming out. We're having a lot of chats with people as they walk through, and explaining what we're doing and talking about our work,” said sculptor Ted Uchacz.

Artists are planning to finish their piece by the grand finale on August 16.

Martensville is located about eight kilometres north of Saskatoon.