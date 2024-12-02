Saskatoon's Midtown projects sales increase, more stores to open in 2025

While the Christmas shopping season still has a few weeks to go, Saskatchewan’s largest shopping mall is projecting an increase in sales this year, and more stores opening in 2025.

Midtown in Saskatoon says it’s projecting sales to reach $191 million by the end of December, an increase of $5 million from 2023.

“Foot traffic throughout 2024 saw 4.1 million visitors in Midtown, with productivity per square foot reaching $746.00 as of October 31, 2024, a $66.00 increase from 2023,” Midtown said in a news release.

The mall says shoppers can expect a few more stores to open next year.

“Opening in early 2025 are JD Sports, a European sportswear company featuring brands such as Nike, Adidas, Vans and UGG; Mobile Q, a cell phone repair and accessories retailer, and Gong Cha, a popular bubble tea chain”.

The first Mountain Warehouse in Saskatchewan also recently joined Midtown’s list of retailers, which has grown to 140 stores, with recent additions of Danier Leather, Levi’s and Fresh Slice.