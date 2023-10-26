Sask. robot aims to revolutionize healthcare and education

CODI is a robotic arm being billed as the first of its kind in Saskatchewan.

Part of the robotics initiative at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT), CODI aims to help address doctor shortages in rural areas and provide students an opportunity to learn about the use of robotics in health.

"That's why it’s important that we have our own space, so our students can come play with these tools, and technology. Learn with it roll with it, and actually use it and adapt it into their learning, also for entrepreneurs to incorporate into their business models,” said Riel Bellegarde, SIIT president.

The SIIT held a robotics open house featuring CODI, hologram technology, as well as a Teladoc, which allows patients to talk to a doctor from afar.

Dr. Ivan Mendez, the head of the initiative, spoke to CTV News from the Teladoc.

"I think we're very proud that we are testing state of the art technology." said Mendez

Developed by a company called Cobionix, CODI is only capable of basic operations right now, like ultrasound testing.

In the future, Cobionix hopes it will be able to conduct operations that are more complex.

"It’s meant to do multiple things, right now were trying to do the ultrasound, eventually injections, assisted feeding muscle rehabilitation, so you can imagine the potential in medical spaces," said Cobionix CEO Nima Zamani.

Plans are being made to incorporate AI into the arm to allow it to carry out more complex operations as the technology progresses.