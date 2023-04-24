Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings

Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. last year.

The string of fatal stabbings on Sept. 4 left 11 dead and 18 injured, and led to an intensive four-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the man police say was responsible.

Sanderson died after going into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit will present a timeline of the killings, making good on a pledge made by RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore.

The presentation of the RCMP timeline is expected to run four hours followed by a 45-minute question and answer session.

The release of the timeline will mark the first major announcement regarding the investigation since October when RCMP said investigators had determined that Myles Sanderson was solely responsible for the stabbing attacks.

Sanderson's brother Damien Sanderson was initially considered a suspect in the stabbings. Damien was later found dead in a heavily-grassed area in James Smith Cree Nation, with polce later determining that he was also a victim.

A pair of coroner's inquests are planned one of which will examine the stabbing deaths, the other which will specifically look at Sanderson's in-custody death.

The RCMP said the release of the timeline will not impact the inquests or independent investigations underway by the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team.