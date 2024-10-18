Woman arrested after allegedly throwing a cup of bodily fluids at Saskatoon bus passengers, breaking window

A 29-year-old Saskatoon woman faces assault and mischief charges after allegedly throwing a cup of bodily fluids on two bus passengers and breaking a window on Thursday.

Officers were called to the downtown transit terminal around 2:45 p.m. with a report of a disturbance on a city bus, the Saskatoon police said in a news release Friday.

“Alternative Response Officers patrolling the area arrived on scene and located the bus involved with a woman acting erratically inside; all other occupants had exited prior to police arrival,” the release said.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were on the bus when an unknown woman started verbally berating them and physically assaulting them before throwing a cup of bodily fluids at them.

Police say the woman continued to act erratically on the bus and later broke the rear window before her arrest.

The two victims weren’t physically hurt in the assault, police say.