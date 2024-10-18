Prince Albert hosts largest career fair in northern Saskatchewan
Over 3,500 high school students from Prince Albert and area got to explore future career opportunities on Wednesday.
Several exhibitors had hands-on training activities to give students a real feel for the jobs. Organizers said some employers were hiring on the spot.
"You get to see the jobs in action instead of just learning about them," said Grade 10 student Jade Perlitz.
"People that actually are in the job industry get to show you their point of view."
The number of exhibitors reached capacity this year, organizers say.
Students at the event had the chance to learn about different career paths from more than 70 displays, including businesses and post-secondary institutions.
One of the interactive displayers was Parkland Ambulance.
"It gets kids excited," said Parkland Ambulance Paramedic Emily Rudderham.
"It gives them a glimpse of what working as a paramedic and what healthcare can be."
Over 3,500 students attended the 'Opening Doors to Tomorrow' career fair in Prince Albert on Wednesday. (Jasmine Pelletier / CTV News)
The 'Opening Doors to Tomorrow' job fair was put on by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, Prince Albert and District Community Futures and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.
The career fair also awards bursaries to students. Chairperson Patricia Bibby said that in 2023 they offered over $6,000 to students and staff pursuing educational opportunities.
"When I was growing up, I got told you go to university and then you get your job," said teacher Spencer Krips.
"That's not necessarily the same for everybody now. It shows our students the options they're gonna get to have between if they want to go through post-secondary; if they want to go into the job field."
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cuba's power grid fails, plunging country into darkness
Cuba's national electrical grid shut down on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed, Cuba's energy ministry said, plunging the entire country into a blackout.
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
Thousands of hybrid vehicles recalled in Canada over risk of fire
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
Cabinet minister who is quitting voices confidence in Trudeau
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt
While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, US paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.
Trump compares jailed U.S. Capitol rioters to Japanese internment during Second World War
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday compared the people jailed on charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to the more than 120,000 people of Japanese origin incarcerated on U.S. soil during World War II.
Woman arrested after allegedly throwing a cup of bodily fluids at Saskatoon bus passengers, breaking window
A 29-year-old Saskatoon woman faces assault and mischief charges after allegedly throwing a cup of bodily fluids on two bus passengers and breaking a window on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
-
Clean up of fatal Sask. collision, derailment expected to take weeks, CN says
Cleanup and removal of the locomotive and around 20 cars that derailed following a fatal collision with a tractor near Gerald, Sask. is expected to take weeks, CN Rail says.
Winnipeg
-
North End fire being investigated as possible arson: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after officers had to help rescue a man trapped in the basement of a North End home on fire Friday morning.
-
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
-
Manitoba premier says he will look at revealing more travel expenses
The Manitoba government will look at proactively releasing more information about its out-of-province travel expenses, Premier Wab Kinew said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
-
Safe containing cash, tablets, payment machine stolen from Edmonton animal adoption centre
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society North Haven Adoption Centre was robbed during business hours on Wednesday.
-
Cakes, macarons, tarts and more, Duchess Bake Shop celebrating 15 years
A sweet Edmonton staple is celebrating 15 years in business and one can only imagine how intricate the birthday cake is.
Calgary
-
Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in drug store thefts
Calgary police are asking for public assistance to help them identify a suspect they believe was involved in a series of drug store thefts.
-
Calgary Public Library cybersecurity breach blamed on ransomware
The Calgary Public Library said its technology services are still out at all its locations, but officials have placed blame for the problem on a recent ransomware attack.
-
Keeping an eye on the ball at the Calgary Bank Challenger
It takes many volunteers to put on a tennis tournament as big as the Calgary Bank Challenger.
Lethbridge
-
Bandits sweep BCHL Showcase with 3-2 shootout win over Coquitlam to improve record to 9-0
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
-
Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools dealing with impact of international student cap
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
Toronto
-
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
-
Five suspects arrested after female youth sexually assaulted in Vaughan
Police say five suspects from Hamilton are facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Vaughan earlier this month.
-
Stacy Clarke appeals 'excessive' and 'harsh' demotion for role in officer cheating scandal
A high-ranking Toronto police officer who admitted to helping several members of the service cheat on promotional exams is appealing her demotion, arguing that she was “villainized” for conduct which was “rampant” throughout the organization.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID, flu and RSV vaccines in Ottawa this fall
Ottawa Public Health is urging all residents to protect themselves against the flu and COVID this fall and winter. Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist Jordan Clark spoke with CTV Morning Live about what you need to know about the COVID shot, flu shot and RSV protection this fall.
-
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
-
Rare October heatwave extending summer feelings in Ottawa
The national capital region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.
Montreal
-
SAQ launches surprise Friday afternoon strike; 10 Montreal locations remain open
If you were hoping to buy a bottle of Pinot Grigio to kick off the weekend in Quebec, you're not going to be happy.
-
Woman, 40, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Cremazie Boulevard
Police say a woman in her 40s is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
-
Residents displaced by August water main break face uncertainty as repairs drag on
Several Montreal residents are still unable to return home two months after a massive water main burst flooded streets and apartment buildings in Ville-Marie.
Vancouver
-
Man detained after 'possible arson' in Surrey, police say
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a "possible arson" in the city's Newton neighbourhood Friday.
-
B.C. family makes heartfelt plea in son's 2006 disappearance
A British Columbia family is pleading for information about the disappearance of their son, who was 22 years old when he vanished from Kelowna 18 years ago.
-
B.C. Lions look to reset against league-leading Montreal Alouettes
Vernon Adams Jr. has watched the B.C. Lions' struggles from a unique vantage point. And the quarterback's assessment of what's plagued the team is simple.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. faces a rain-soaked election day after a campaign drenched in negativity
British Columbians go to the polls on Saturday after a too-close-to-call campaign that saw David Eby's New Democrats and John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives tangle over housing, health care and the overdose crisis — as well as plastic straws and a billionaire's billboards.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in deadly stabbing in Duncan, B.C.
A 53-year-old man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago.
-
B.C. Lions look to reset against league-leading Montreal Alouettes
Vernon Adams Jr. has watched the B.C. Lions' struggles from a unique vantage point. And the quarterback's assessment of what's plagued the team is simple.
London
-
Witness described frightening details at bush party shooting trial
Isabella Restrepo resumed with her testimony on Friday, telling the jury the frightening details surrounding the shooting death that took place at a bush party for young people off of Pack Road in south London on July 30, 2021.
-
Teen arrested following south-end robbery, police seek two more suspects
A robbery investigation by London police has resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old boy.
-
Serious collision in West Perth, Air Ornge on the scene
Perth OPP called Air Ornge to the site of a serious collision on Perth Line 55 Friday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Forensic pathologist testifies at second-degree murder trail of Erick Bahr
Viola Erb died as a result of “external neck compression and blunt force head trauma,” the forensic pathologist who conducted her autopsy told court on Friday.
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Last chance to see the 'comet of the century'
The “comet of the century” will still be visible for another few days in North America.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Possible unmarked burials found at former residential school in northwestern Ontario
Potential unmarked burials have been detected at a former residential school in northwestern Ontario.
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Atlantic
-
Food insecurity doesn’t take a holiday: Food banks across the Maritimes prepare for the upcoming season
Food insecurity is a constant problem across the Maritimes and food banks are preparing their shelves for the high demand they expect to see during the holidays.
-
Fifth person arrested in shooting that prompted emergency alert in N.B. last month
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in the Salisbury and Moncton areas of New Brunswick last month.
-
Man, 19, dies after car veers off road, rolls into yard in Walton: N.S. RCMP
An investigation is underway after a fatal car crash in Nova Scotia's Hants County on Thursday.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.