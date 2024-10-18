Prince Albert hosts largest career fair in northern Saskatchewan

Over 3,500 high school students from Prince Albert and area got to explore future career opportunities on Wednesday.

Several exhibitors had hands-on training activities to give students a real feel for the jobs. Organizers said some employers were hiring on the spot.

"You get to see the jobs in action instead of just learning about them," said Grade 10 student Jade Perlitz.

"People that actually are in the job industry get to show you their point of view."

The number of exhibitors reached capacity this year, organizers say.

Students at the event had the chance to learn about different career paths from more than 70 displays, including businesses and post-secondary institutions.

One of the interactive displayers was Parkland Ambulance.

"It gets kids excited," said Parkland Ambulance Paramedic Emily Rudderham.

"It gives them a glimpse of what working as a paramedic and what healthcare can be."

Over 3,500 students attended the 'Opening Doors to Tomorrow' career fair in Prince Albert on Wednesday. (Jasmine Pelletier / CTV News)

The 'Opening Doors to Tomorrow' job fair was put on by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division, Prince Albert and District Community Futures and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

The career fair also awards bursaries to students. Chairperson Patricia Bibby said that in 2023 they offered over $6,000 to students and staff pursuing educational opportunities.

"When I was growing up, I got told you go to university and then you get your job," said teacher Spencer Krips.

"That's not necessarily the same for everybody now. It shows our students the options they're gonna get to have between if they want to go through post-secondary; if they want to go into the job field."