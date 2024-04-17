Sask. RCMP seek public help locating wanted man

The Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public's help finding 56-year-old Kelfort Keller.

He's wanted by Correctional Service Canada for violating a long-term supervision order and is considered unlawfully at large, police say.

RCMP believe Keller might be in the Wahpeton Dakota Nation or Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation areas, but this hasn't been confirmed.

If you see Keller, the RCMP warns not to approach him and call police.