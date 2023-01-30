Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room

The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.

The reported assault occurred sometime between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to an RCMP news release. The girl reported the assault to her parents, who called the police.

Officers have not yet located the suspect, who’s described as a clean-shaven, dark-haired man over 40-years-old. Police say he was wearing a black jacket.

Police are asking anyone who took photos or videos in the lobby of the Lashburn Sportsplex between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

They are also looking for home security footage that captures the road in the arena area for the same period.

“We want parents and guardians to be aware of this incident and the suspect’s description, so they can take safety precautions and have conversations with children about it, as they deem appropriate,” RCMP said in a news release.