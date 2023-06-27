Sask. RCMP search for kayaker missing on Little Manitou Lake

Search parties are on the hunt for a man who went missing on Little Manitou Lake on Monday.

Watrous RCMP said they received a report around 6 p.m. that the man, who told family he was going kayaking on Manitou around 10 a.m., didn’t return as expected.

Police have been searching water and shore for the man with the help of area residents, Humboldt Fire Department, the Saskatoon police airplane and civilian air search and rescue, according to an RCMP news release.

Only the kayak has been recovered.

There will be an increased police presence on the lake and surrounding area as the search continues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Watrous RCMP or Crime Stoppers.