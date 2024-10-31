Sask. RCMP says remains found in Alberta belong to missing Onion Lake Cree Nation man
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster just across the Alberta border were those of Serayne Kematch.
The 28-year-old man from Onion Lake Cree Nation was last seen on April 10 leaving a Cantex gas station in Alcurve, Alta., about 30 kilometres from where his remains were found.
On Wednesday, Kematch’s father Marvin Meesto told CTV News he believed the remains belonged to his son.
RCMP said on Thursday that Kematch’s family has been notified of the confirmation.
Shortly before Kematch went missing, Meesto said he received a call from his son asking for a ride from the gas station he was last seen at. When Meesto told his son he could not leave work, he believes he then tried to hitchhike his way home.
RCMP say that preliminary investigation indicates the death was not suspicious in nature and said considering that, additional details will not be made available.
“Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance in this matter. We kindly ask you consider removing Serayne’s image from circulation, including social media. Thank you for your cooperation,” RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.
-- With files from Laura Woodward.
