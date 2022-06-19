Sask. RCMP say shots fired at police in La Ronge, issue safety alert

Saskatchewan RCMP issued a public safety alert for dangerous persons with guns in La Ronge early Sunday afternoon.

"Preliminary information indicates two adult males with handguns. Shots have been fired at police. Suspect descriptions unknown at this time," RCMP said in a news release.

People in the area should seek immediate shelter or shelter in place and close and lock doors and windows, the release said.

"Do not leave a secure location. Be cautious of someone asking for a ride. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Do not disclose police locations on social media."

Saskatchewan RCMP is responding and there will be an increased police presence in the area, the release said.

La Ronge is about 380 kilometres north of Saskatoon.