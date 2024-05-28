SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. RCMP reports string of copper wire thefts from electrical transformers

    Copper wire is seen in this file image. Copper wire is seen in this file image.
    Share

    The Saskatchewan RCMP says thieves in the eastern part of the province are damaging electrical transformers and stealing copper wire.

    Between February and May, detachments around the eastern end of Highway 16 — Maidstone, Cut Knife and Turtleford — received multiple reports of vandalism and copper wire theft.

    On Feb. 13, Maidstone RCMP reported someone snuck onto an unattended worksite and stole copper lines, a transformer and breaker. Police believe the theft had occurred four days earlier.

    In mid-March, copper wire was stolen from another work site in the RM of Manitou, according to Cut Knife RCMP. Around the same time in the RM of Eldon, Maidstone RCMP says someone pulled a transformer off its base and stole the copper wire inside.

    The Turtleford RCMP detachment reported four other incidents where copper wire was pilfered from transformers in April and May, including one in Frenchman Butte and one in Mervin.

    “The Saskatchewan RCMP warns the public of the dangers of tampering with transformers and stealing copper wire. Vandalizing electrical equipment poses a significant safety risk and can cause serious injuries, including death,” RCMP said in a news release.

    “According to SaskPower, tampering or vandalizing electrical equipment is extremely dangerous and can cause power outages, affecting homes, schools, hospitals, and more.”

    Damaging a transformer can also cut off access to 911 and other critical infrastructure, police said.

    The RCMP is asking the public to be aware of potential indicators of copper wire theft, including thick, black smoke or suspicious activity near an electrical station, power lines, or telecommunications lines.

    Anyone with information about these or other incidents is asked to call their local RCMP detachment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    • From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role

      It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.

    • Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia

      Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.

    • Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

      OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News