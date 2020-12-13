SASKATOON -- Two people were arrested following an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP at a rural home south of Debden, about 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Last night at around 11:45 p.m., Big River RCMP notified the public about an increased police presence at a rural property off Highway 55, one kilometre south of Debden.

As a result of the investigation two people were arrested. No description for the individuals was provided and RCMP did not say if any charges have been laid.