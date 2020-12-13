Advertisement
Sask. RCMP make 2 arrests near Debden following investigation
Published Sunday, December 13, 2020 11:58AM CST
Two people were arrested at a rural property south of Debden on Dec. 12.
SASKATOON -- Two people were arrested following an investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP at a rural home south of Debden, about 180 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
Last night at around 11:45 p.m., Big River RCMP notified the public about an increased police presence at a rural property off Highway 55, one kilometre south of Debden.
As a result of the investigation two people were arrested. No description for the individuals was provided and RCMP did not say if any charges have been laid.