SASKATOON -- A man is in custody after he stole a car with a baby inside., according to RCMP.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Buffalo Narrows RCMP received a call about a distressed female by a lagoon near Buffalo Narrows.

Officers responded and learned a man riding in her vehicle had stolen her car and her baby was still inside, RCMP said in a news release.

Buffalo Narrows and Beauval RCMP dispatched patrols to search for the car in the community and roadways in the area. La Loche RCMP was also preparing to deploy, RCMP said.

Mounties found the car on Highway 155, south of Buffalow Narrows just after 3 a.m. with the man behind the wheel asleep, according to RCMP.

After "multiple unsuccessful attempts to wake the driver" officers broke the passenger-side window and shut off the car.

The man was arrested at the scene and the child was found safe and asleep in the back seat.

“I can say without a doubt the two officers who located the child were extremely relieved – all of us at the detachment were. A million what-ifs run through your head during a call like this. It was an unforgettable moment to reunite the child with mom," S/Sgt. Shawn Carter, Buffalo Narrows RCMP detachment commander, said in the release.

Riley Lemaigre, 18, from Prince Albert faces a charge of including kidnapping without (a) firearm and charges related to impaired driving, failing to comply with release conditions.