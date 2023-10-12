Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake First Nation
RCMP are warning people in north-central Saskatchewan about two suspects at large who they say are dangerous.
A “dangerous persons alert” from RCMP went out in the region at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday relating to two men in the community of Montreal Lake First Nation.
“Avoid this area,” the alert said.
“Suspects are 29-year-old Justice Bird, who was last seen wearing a white ball cap, and black and white clothes. Deon Smith is 27-years-old, no clothing description, both of Montreal Lake.”
Both men were last seen on foot in the area of house 713 Montreal Lake, police said.
RCMP say to avoid the area, seek shelter and stay inside with doors and windows locked.
“Do not approach the suspects and report any tips to 911.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
Police are investigating an incident at a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday as a hate crime.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Five law enforcement officers were shot and wounded Thursday in an incident near the east-central Minnesota city of Princeton, authorities said.
Regina
-
-
'Smokescreen': Sask. parent blasts lack of mental health supports amid 'Parents' Bill of Rights' debate
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is highlighting the challenges faced by queer youth accessing mental health supports following the introduction of the 'Parents' Bill of Rights' in the legislature.
-
Over 100,000 illegal cigarettes seized from Moose Jaw home
Over 100,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from a residence in Moose Jaw on Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two suspects in drug trafficking investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the trafficking of illicit drugs in the city’s North End.
Calgary
-
'No means no': Protesters express frustration over tribunal order to allow major Canmore developments
Dozens of protesters in Canmore are expressing their frustration over a recent Alberta Court of Appeal decision to allow two major developments on the town’s eastern edge to proceed, which would almost double the area’s population.
-
Alberta announces telephone town halls to gauge public interest on quitting CPP
The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
'She's a great companion': Canmore man and his dog are 'bikepacking' around the world
John Freeman and his six-year-old dog Mira are driving south to finish their trip through Mexico then onto South America. The two are set to conquer the North and South American leg of their goal to bikepack in seven continents.
Edmonton
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
-
COVID-19 masking directives in place at AHS acute-care sites starting Thursday
Alberta Health Services is adopting stricter masking rules in hospitals as it deals with COVID-19 outbreaks, but regions and hospitals are free to ignore the directive.
Toronto
-
Police will boost presence in Toronto amid Israel-Hamas war, chief announces
Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
-
'It's me! It's me!': Ontario man wins $42M Lotto 6/49 draw
A Niagara Falls millennial was in complete disbelief after learning he won $42 million.
Ottawa
-
Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man died following evening shooting in the area of Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans Wednesday night.
-
Higher than expected lateral loads the root cause of issues with Ottawa LRT axles, Alstom says
The issues with the axle hub assembly on Ottawa's light-rail transit vehicles are due to the lateral loads experienced by the vehicle's axles during operation, according to Alstom.
-
Ottawa woman diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy
Kristin Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer while pregnant with her second baby, Lennox. "I was creating life while there were cells in my body that we’re trying to destroy mine," Wilson said.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
SFU ends contract with 'risk management firm' hired to monitor striking workers
Simon Fraser University has ended a contract with a "risk management firm" hired to conduct surveillance on striking workers – a move that was met with outcry from the campus community.
-
Police ask for help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds in Mission, B.C.
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are seeking public assistance to locate two missing 13-year-old girls.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows bear taking gummy bears from Vancouver Island store
The bear bypassed ice cream, chocolate bars, a fully stocked bait fridge and a cooler full of pepperoni sticks before grabbing a bag of gummy bears.
-
-
RCMP dispute photojournalist's account of arrest while covering pipeline protest
The RCMP say a photojournalist who is suing the force was not exempt from complying with a court injunction while reporting on protests over the Coastal GasLink pipeline that's nearing completion in northern B.C.
Atlantic
-
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
Deal between Ottawa, HRM said to fast-track 2,600 homes
A new deal between the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality will reportedly fast-track the construction of thousands of housing units.
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
North Bay councillor violated code of conduct, pay suspended for 90 days
A city councillor in North Bay violated the code of conduct in a social media post and emails she made earlier this year, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
London
-
'I was an outcast': Accused in terror attack offers his side of the story
'“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,' Nathaniel Veltman testified Thursday. 'I didn't have a normal upbringing.'
-
Number of new daycare spots announced for London, Ont.
The Minister for Education was in London on Thursday promoting previously announced funding for licensed child care spaces.
-
Province pledges $51.6 million to replace Regina Mundi
The provincial government has announced $51.6 million in funding to replace Regina Mundi College in south London.