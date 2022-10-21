Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.

Watrous RCMP responded to reports of an injured child in the community on October 19 around 12:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

The boy was found in medical distress and was declared deceased by EMS, RCMP said.

His family has been notified and police will not be releasing information that could identify the boy.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.