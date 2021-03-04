SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after a man’s death in Milden.

Outlook RCMP responded to a report concerning the 61-year-old man around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

The man’s body was located inside a home in the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue, RCMP said.

The man’s family has been notified of his death. Police are not releasing his name at this time.

The RCMP major crime unit and forensic identification section, and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.