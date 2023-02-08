Sask. RCMP arrest two people after standoff on Highway 16

The RCMP have two people in custody after a standoff on Highway 16 near Waseca on Tuesday night.

Officers blocked traffic in both directions on the highway while in pursuit of a vehicle that fled from police, an RCMP news release said.

Officers from multiple detachments followed the vehicle, eventually deploying a spike belt to stop the vehicle near Waseca, the RCMP said.

Traffic was completely blocked on the highway while police investigated.

By 3 a.m., police had arrested two people and reopened the highway to traffic.