The Saskatchewan Rattlers were crowned champions in the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s inaugural season.

The team hosted the championship weekend at SaskTel Centre, drawing in a crowd of more than 3,000.

On Sunday, the Rattlers faced the Hamilton Honey Badgers in the finals, defeating the Badgers 94-83.

The Rattlers maintained the lead for most of the game, with Alex Campbell – the team’s guard – raking in a team high with 20 points.

He was awarded the CEBL Championship Weekend MVP.

During a press conference after the win, Campbell thanked his coaching staff for recruiting "quality" players.

“All of the hard work and dedication that went into this,” he said. “I’m just proud.”

Michael Linklater told media he recognized a lot of attention was on him as Sunday marked his final game as a Rattler. He credited his teammates for winning the trophy.

“These are the guys that did it. You know, just to be a part of this team, and the family, and the leadership that Alex brought. It’s something that really special, and of course I’ll remember this for the rest of my life,” Linklater said.

After playing basketball for 25 years, Linklater chose to retire from playing basketball at the end of the season.

He opened up about the loss of his father earlier this year, a man he calls his ‘biggest supporter.’

“My mother was here in her physical form and I know my father was here in his spirit form,” he said.

The CEBL has six teams across the country and plans on expanding.