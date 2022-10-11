Sask. Pharmacists permitted to prescribe children’s Tylenol

The three licensing bodies for Saskatchewan pharmacists, physicians and nurses have struck an agreement to allow pharmacists to prescribe compounded versions of children’s Tylenol.

The collaborative practice agreement was announced on Tuesday and will help parents struggling with shortages of the brand name acetaminophen products.

“With the shortage of pediatric acetaminophen products, pharmacies offering compounding services are able to compound acetaminophen with a prescription as per Health Canada policy. However, pharmacists could only prescribe these products under limited conditions without a collaborative practice agreement in place,” a press release stated.

Previously, those looking to treat their kids’ fever had to obtain a prescription for a compounded version of the drug through a doctor – no small feat with walk-in clinics already overburdened and family doctors in short supply.

Parents in need of children’s Tylenol can now simply talk to their pharmacists to receive a prescription. The prescription can then be filled at a compounding pharmacy.

“This will continue until the shortage is resolved,” the press release said.