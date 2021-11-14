Sask. Pen inmate captured after missing during evening count

SASKATOON -

A 25-year-old minimum-security inmate unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary has been arrested after a few hours on the lam.

At around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 14, Sask. Pen inmate Duran Laplante was apprehended by the Prince Albert Police Service, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a news release.

Laplante had been reported missing during the evening count in the minimum-security unit at the prison on Nov. 13 at around 10 p.m., CSC said.

When Sask. Pen staff discovered Laplante missing, CSC contacted Prince Albert RCMP and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to the news release.

Laplante is currently serving a sentence of three years and three months after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with a stabbing in downtown Saskatoon in August 2018.

CSC said it is conducting an investigation into the circumstances around this incident.