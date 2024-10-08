Sask. Party says it will increase tax credits for those with disabilities

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says his party plans to increase tax credits for those with disabilities and their caregivers if re-elected on Oct. 28.

Moe was in North Battleford on Tuesday to make the announcement. He said another four years with his party in government would see a 25 per cent increase in the Disability Tax Credit for adults, the Disability Tax Credit Supplement for Children, and the Caregiver Tax Credit.

“With these increases, Saskatchewan will have the highest caregiver tax credit in the nation of Canada. This will go a long way for this government and this province to be the very best place in Canada for people living with a disability and for their families,” Moe said.

That would mean $286 more for each credit per year, on top of other tax reductions announced last week by the Saskatchewan Party, according to Moe.

The income exemption limit under the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability program (SAID), which helps people access long-term income support and other services, would also be increased by $1,000.

The Saskatchewan Party first introduced the program in 2009.

NDP candidate Aleana Young says the government is only making the promise because voters will soon be going to the polls.

“Now that it's election time, they're out there trying to convince people that they care about these issues, that they have had 17 years, 17 years, and all of the power of government to fix,” Young said.

- With files from The Canadian Press and Drew Postey