SASKATOON -- Paramedics with Parkland Ambulance are asking for patience and understanding from the public when responding to emergency calls.

The ambulance service based in Prince Albert shared instructional information to help members of the public understand how paramedics are operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambulance service outlined different personal protective equipment (PPE) needs for paramedics depending on the nature of the call.

On first contact, paramedics will arrive and conduct COVID-19 screening, and then determine the level of PPE they require based on the screening questions.

The ambulance service said it could take up to three minutes to put on the appropriate PPE depending on the circumstances. Once paramedics are safe, they will begin the medical response.