SASKATOON -- If you can pony up $1 and write a 500-word editorial, you could be the new owner of The Davidson Leader.

The owner of the 116-year-old weekly newspaper is retiring and wants to make sure the tradition continues, according to the paper’s website.

Rather than selling, the Leader will hold a contest to find a new owner and publisher, someone who is passionate about carrying on the tradition of a great community newspaper.

Contestants must write a short editorial on why they “would be the perfect fit to take over this well-established newspaper business.”

Entries are due Dec. 13 and the winner would take over Jan. 1.

The paper has more than 1,200 paid subscribers.