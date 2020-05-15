SASKATOON -- An RCMP officer was shot as their team was preparing to execute a search warrant for a drug trafficking investigation at a rural home near Biggar.

The shooting happened late Thursday morning, according to a news release.

While the officers were preparing to execute the search warrant, shots were fired in their direction and one officer sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury, RCMP say.

Officers continued with the execution of the search warrant and a man and woman were taken into custody without incident.

The injured officer was treated by other officers and paramedics in the team and then assessed by local paramedics. The officer required no further treatment.

No RCMP officers fired their weapons, police say.