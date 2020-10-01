SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan's minimum wage increased by 13 cents to $11.45 an hour on Thursday.

Prior to the increase, Saskatchewan's minimum hourly wage sat at $11.32. The increase of 13 cents an hour adds up to an additional $5.20 over a 40-hour workweek.

Saskatchewan's minimum wage increase is based on an indexation formula that takes into account shifts in the consumer price index and Saskatchewan's average hourly wage, the provincial government said in a news release announcing the increase in June.

The minimum wage has been increased 12 times in Saskatchewan since 2007, the province said in its release, with the most recent raise coming last fall.

Saskatchewan currently has the lowest minimum wage of any province or territory.