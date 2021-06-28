SASKATOON -- A Star City man has pleaded guilty to several wildlife offences after conservation officers discovered he killed a dozen white-tailed deer earlier this year.

After following up a tip received on Jan. 7, conservation officers found 10 dead white-tailed deer on a rural property west of Star City, according to a Ministry of Environment news release.

The property owner admitted to shooting multiple deer between Jan. 1 and Jan. 6, the ministry said.

The deer had all been shot at night while feeding, according to the ministry.

The man said he killed the deer because they were eating trees and shrubs on an adjacent property, the ministry said.

On Jan. 10 conservation officers responded to another call concerning the same property and found two more deer that had been shot.

Ivan L. Beuker, 67, was fined $15,000 after pleading guilty to a number of Wildlife Act offences including illegal hunting, waste of edible game, hunting within 500 metres of occupied buildings and night hunting.

Beuker entered his plea in Melfort Provincial Court

The ministry said prior to killing the deer, the Star City man never reported that he was having an issue with the animals.