Sask. man faces charges after teen boy stabbed multiple times

A 24-year-old Sask. man was arrested and charged after a teen boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Monday.

Police responded to an altercation report on the sidewalk near 21st Street East and 2nd Avenue South around 4 p.m., according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

“Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple stab wounds; he was transported to the Royal University Hospital and is in stable condition,” police said.

Later in the evening, members of the bike patrol located and arrested the suspect after obtaining video evidence.

As a result, the 24-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated assault and breaching his court-ordered conditions, police said.

Police said the victim and suspect were not known to each other.