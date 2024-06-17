Sask. man escapes from second storey window as home goes up in flames

A North Battleford man escaped from a second-storey window with minor cuts and lacerations before his home was completely engulfed in flames on Saturday.

Members of the North Battleford Fire Department were called to the three-alarm fire at 952 105th Street just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from the City of North Battleford on Monday.

The home has been deemed a total loss, and a neighbouring home sustained minor damage from the radiant heat of the flames, the city says.

Other than the cuts sustained by the man who fled from the second-floor window, no other injuries were reported.

Fire department officials don’t believe the blaze is suspicious in nature, but the cause has not yet been determined.

The city says RCMP, paramedics and community safety officers also helped out on scene.