Sask. man escaped from minimum-security prison near Prince Albert
An inmate has escaped from a healing lodge near Prince Albert, the Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) says.
Isiah Hanson, 25, fled from the Prince Albert Grand Council minimum-security facility on Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., according to a CSC news release.
Hanson is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The Prince Albert RCMP have been notified and have issued a warrant for his arrest.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the police. He’s described as about five-feet eight-inches tall and about 137 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
The CSC says the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
