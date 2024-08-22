Sask. man dies following shooting in North Battleford

A 37-year-old man from North Battleford has died after sustaining injuries in a shooting earlier this month.

On Aug. 9 around 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of a gunshot in the area of 108th Street, where they located 37-year-old Dustin Pewean outside a home suffering from serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Aug. 18, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

The RCMP said officers searched the area for the suspect, or suspects, with a police dog and remotely piloted aircraft, but were unable to locate them.

RCMP said the major crime unit is investigating the circumstances of Pewean’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident that led to the shooting, or saw any suspicious activity in the 108th Street area during the early morning hours of Aug. 9, is asked to call the police