    • Sask. man arrested for shooting that left woman seriously injured

    Waylon Nelson (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP) Waylon Nelson (Courtesy: Sask. RCMP)

    Saskatchewan RCMP arrested a 25-year-old Montreal Lake man on Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.

    Police received a report of the shooting in Montreal Lake Cree Nation around 5:20 a.m. on Friday.

    Investigators say there was an altercation between two people, the man fired the weapon and a woman was injured.

    She was treated in hospital for serious injuries, an RCMP news release says.

    Police sought Montreal Lake man Waylon Nelson, 25, in connection with the shooting.

    He was arrested in Prince Albert on Saturday.

    Nelson is charged with discharging a firearm with intent. He’s expected to appear in court on Monday.

