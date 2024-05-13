The driver of a dump truck in a serious crash on Circle Drive has died, police say

Saskatoon police say the driver of a dump truck heavily damaged in a crash on Circle Drive on Friday died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle collision on Circle Drive North near Attridge Drive just before 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a police news release.

Officers found the heavily damaged truck overturned and smoking. The driver was trapped inside and police said a number of bystanders who witnessed the crash were trying to get into the passenger compartment to pull him out.

The fire department arrived and pulled out the driver — a 44-year-old man — before paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they have notified his next of kin and won’t be releasing his name.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing with help from the coroner’s service.