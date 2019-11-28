SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan leads the country in firearm-related homicides, according to Statistics Canada data released Thursday.

In 2018, Saskatchewan saw a firearm-related homicide rate of 1.03 per 100,000, up from 0.87 per 100,000 in 2017.

The 2018 national average was 0.67 per 100,000.

However, Saskatchewan’s total homicide rate dropped, to 2.93 per 100,000 from 3.30 per 100,000.

For the second consecutive year, Manitoba reported the highest provincial homicide rate with 4.07 homicides per 100,000 population, up from 3.52 in 2017, according to Statistics Canada.

The Homicide in Canada report shows a four per cent nationwide decrease in homicide rates from 2017 and an eight per cent decrease in firearm-related homicides.

Nationally, firearm-related homicides account for about one in five deaths.

Prince Edward Island reported no homicides in 2018.