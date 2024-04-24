Sask. judge sets date to decide if evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case is admissible

A date has been set for a Saskatoon judge to decide whether a woman’s admission to consuming drugs can be used in her trial.

Taylor Kennedy is charged with driving under the influence of THC, causing the death of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice.

Maurice was on her way to school on Sept. 9, 2021, pushing her scooter at a 33rd Street West crosswalk, when she was struck by Kennedy’s truck.

At the crash scene, and before an officer read her rights, Kennedy told police she smoked weed and micro-dosed magic mushrooms the day before.

Her defence lawyer argues it was a compelled statement because she thought she had to give information to police.

Crown prosecutor Michael Pilon says Kennedy made the statement without being prompted by police because she wanted to help Maurice.

Pilon said officers told Kennedy it was important to share information so they can “relay that to the people trying to save Baeleigh’s life.”

The judge is scheduled to rule on whether Kennedy’s admission can be used as evidence on June 7.

-With files from Stacey Hein