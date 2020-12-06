SASKATOON -- In the first week of December a handful of COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in the Saskatoon area, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

From Dec. 1-5, the SHA reported outbreaks at three workplaces, a sports league and one day care centre. In non-household settings, an outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19, the SHA said.

On its website the SHA listed outbreaks within the Adult Safe Hockey League in Saskatoon, as well as at the Saskatoon Tribal Council Health Centre, Westridge Child Care Centre, Loraas Recycling and the Canada Post depot on 51st Street.

On Sunday, the SHA reported a possible exposure risk at a VLT room in Meadow Lake.

Across Saskatchewan, 20 outbreaks have been declared in December, including an outbreak at the Ministry of Education in Regina, the RCMP detachment in Maidstone at the Nutrien potash mine in Rocanville.