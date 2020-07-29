Advertisement
Sask. health authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Leask
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:08PM CST
A laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
SASAKTOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued an advisory after a person with COVID-19 was at Leask's post office while they were likely infectious.
The SHA says anyone who was at the Canada Post Office from July 20-24 should be self-monitoring for symptoms or should call HealthLine 811 for a COVID-19 test.
The health authority says it issues COVID-19 advisories when officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts.