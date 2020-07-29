SASAKTOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has issued an advisory after a person with COVID-19 was at Leask's post office while they were likely infectious.

The SHA says anyone who was at the Canada Post Office from July 20-24 should be self-monitoring for symptoms or should call HealthLine 811 for a COVID-19 test.

The health authority says it issues COVID-19 advisories when officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts.