SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at a church in Neilburg.

Anyone who was at Manitou Evangelical Free Church in Neilburg on April 22 to May 1 must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure, the SHA said.

The SHA is also advising they call HealthLine 811, their physician or a nurse practitioner if they develop symptoms.

Symptoms can develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, accordin to the SHA.