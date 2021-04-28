SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 variants in Rosthern, Osler and Hague.

The SHA said variants of concerns are highly contagious, transmitting more quickly and to more people in the community, according to a news release.

The increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants result in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths, the SHA said.

Variants of concern are transmitted through coughing and sneezing and by touching surfaces with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before watching you hands.