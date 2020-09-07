SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public notice after an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a handful of locations in Meadow Lake when they were likely infectious.

The provincial health authority said the person was at Lion’s Park in Meadow Lake on Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The individual also attended Lakeview Park on Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Gateway Park on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Jubilee Park on Aug. 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In a news release, public health officials said they are asking anyone who attended these locations on the specific dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have experienced or currently have any symptoms of COVID-19, and to call the HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

For individuals not experiencing symptoms of the virus, the SHA asks they self-monitor for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, loss of appetite and loss of sense of taste or smell.