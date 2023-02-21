Sask. Health Authority expands online booking for lab services

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it's expanding its online patient booking system to include lab services.

"Beginning in March, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will begin expanding its online patient booking system to include lab services," an SHA news release said.

"A total of six lab sites will go live by April 2023 including (three sites in) Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, and Swift Current," the SHA said.

Patients will be able to book blood and urine collection, ECGs and glucose tolerance tests.

"Lab appointments in Saskatoon and Regina can continue to be booked online through LifeLabs," the SHA said.