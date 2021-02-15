SASKATOON -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Chief Whitecap School in Saskatoon's Stonebridge neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) was notified on Monday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) about the outbreak at the school, according to a news release.

Classes at the school will continue as scheduled on Feb. 22, after the February break, SPS said.

Since classes resumed in September, Chief Whitecap School has had four positive cases of COVID-19, the division said.