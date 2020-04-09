Sask. has one-month supply of PPE, province says
An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
SASKATOON -- As of April 9, Saskatchewan has about a one-month or more supply of most essential personal protective equipment (PPE) items, including surgical masks, N95 respirators and gloves.
The province is continuing to receive orders through its regular supply channels, but is monitoring them closely given global supply issues, according to a news release.
The province is also working with the federal government to receive Saskatchewan’s share of any PPE procured through federal channels.
Some early orders with small quantities have started to come in, but more orders are expected in the future.