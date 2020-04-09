SASKATOON -- As of April 9, Saskatchewan has about a one-month or more supply of most essential personal protective equipment (PPE) items, including surgical masks, N95 respirators and gloves.

The province is continuing to receive orders through its regular supply channels, but is monitoring them closely given global supply issues, according to a news release.

The province is also working with the federal government to receive Saskatchewan’s share of any PPE procured through federal channels.

Some early orders with small quantities have started to come in, but more orders are expected in the future.