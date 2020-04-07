SASAKATOON -- On Tuesday the provincial government offered some suggestions for celebrating Easter safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easter gatherings should be restricted to people living in the same home, the province said in a news release.

To include friends and family from outside the household, the province suggests hosting a "virtual dinner" using digital technology.

Also, it's advised to avoid the pre-holiday rush and buy groceries ahead of time, keeping in mind only one person should go shopping.

The province also repeated its recommendation to bring a shopping list to keep things efficient and cut down the lingering sort of browsing that might happen during a more freeform shopping trip.

Hand washing, physical distancing and other preventative measures are also encouraged.

While it's unlikely that existing COVID-19-related public health orders in Saskatchewan would prevent the Easter Bunny from delivering treats, it is worth noting the bunny's work was deemed "essential" in Ontario on Tuesday.

Sharing the good news - the Easter Bunny is officially an essential service! pic.twitter.com/WO902xQOyD — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 7, 2020

It's not known at this time if the critical nature of the Easter Bunny's role will be further clarified in Saskatchewan.