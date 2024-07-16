Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter

The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.

A spokesperson for the ministries of health and policing and public safety said the government signed an agreement with EHN Canada to operate the shelter at the site of a former liquor store at 1701 Idylwyld Drive North.

The shelter would serve a similar role to the police “drunk tank” — a forced detox or come-down site, but supervised by health staff. In November, Saskatoon police said one-third of people in their custody were there for public intoxication and not for crime, since there was nowhere else to take them.

"The temporary complex needs emergency shelter will be a space with dedicated on-site health-care professionals and security personnel. It will provide an alternate, secure location where police can bring individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public," the ministries said in a statement.

"The temporary complex needs emergency shelter will have space for up to 15 individuals at a time. Individuals will only be brought to the location, they cannot self-refer, and discharge planning will include transportation to support services."

Last fall, the province announced a new action plan for homelessness, addictions and mental health, which included opening up multiple shelters for a variety of people in Regina and Saskatoon.

The former liquor store on Idylwyld Drive was chosen as a location for one of two complex needs shelters the province intends to open as part of a joint process with the City of Saskatoon.

The chosen location drew plenty of criticism and concern from residents and nearby business owners.

A group of roughly 50 residents and property owners near a proposed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive met Monday morning to express frustrations and garner support to oppose the facility's opening. (Keenan Sorokan / CTV News)

Saskatoon police Chief Cam McBride said his team is still discussing how the new shelter opening could impact how the police operate.

"With it being a new service in that neighborhood, we don't fully understand yet what the impact might be," McBride told CTV News Tuesday.

"We do know that the service provider is being very diligent and responsible in terms of how individuals will be admitted and released from that facility."

With plenty of work to go, McBride said he’s looking forward to having another resource for mental health and addictions treatment in Saskatoon.

"It's going to be another option for us to use as we deal with complex needs and individuals in crisis in the community," he said. "We're currently working with the service provider in order to iron out some of the logistical things that need to occur before we can start bringing individuals there."

No opening date has been established yet, though the province says EHN is currently "finalizing operational processes and training staff, with the facility opening as soon as possible once this is complete.

-With files from Rory MacLean