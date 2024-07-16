Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
A spokesperson for the ministries of health and policing and public safety said the government signed an agreement with EHN Canada to operate the shelter at the site of a former liquor store at 1701 Idylwyld Drive North.
The shelter would serve a similar role to the police “drunk tank” — a forced detox or come-down site, but supervised by health staff. In November, Saskatoon police said one-third of people in their custody were there for public intoxication and not for crime, since there was nowhere else to take them.
"The temporary complex needs emergency shelter will be a space with dedicated on-site health-care professionals and security personnel. It will provide an alternate, secure location where police can bring individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public," the ministries said in a statement.
"The temporary complex needs emergency shelter will have space for up to 15 individuals at a time. Individuals will only be brought to the location, they cannot self-refer, and discharge planning will include transportation to support services."
Last fall, the province announced a new action plan for homelessness, addictions and mental health, which included opening up multiple shelters for a variety of people in Regina and Saskatoon.
The former liquor store on Idylwyld Drive was chosen as a location for one of two complex needs shelters the province intends to open as part of a joint process with the City of Saskatoon.
The chosen location drew plenty of criticism and concern from residents and nearby business owners.
A group of roughly 50 residents and property owners near a proposed complex needs shelter on Idylwyld Drive met Monday morning to express frustrations and garner support to oppose the facility's opening. (Keenan Sorokan / CTV News)
Saskatoon police Chief Cam McBride said his team is still discussing how the new shelter opening could impact how the police operate.
"With it being a new service in that neighborhood, we don't fully understand yet what the impact might be," McBride told CTV News Tuesday.
"We do know that the service provider is being very diligent and responsible in terms of how individuals will be admitted and released from that facility."
With plenty of work to go, McBride said he’s looking forward to having another resource for mental health and addictions treatment in Saskatoon.
"It's going to be another option for us to use as we deal with complex needs and individuals in crisis in the community," he said. "We're currently working with the service provider in order to iron out some of the logistical things that need to occur before we can start bringing individuals there."
No opening date has been established yet, though the province says EHN is currently "finalizing operational processes and training staff, with the facility opening as soon as possible once this is complete.
-With files from Rory MacLean
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Why fewer fans are showing up for Saskatchewan Roughrider games
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada spent $9 million last month to buy a luxury condo in Manhattan for the official residence for its consul general in New York but the federal government is refusing to say what is being done with the old property.
LIVE UPDATES Don Valley Parkway cleanup will take hours after heavy flooding in Toronto, city says
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
Defence spending in the North could be 'generational opportunity': Nunavut premier
Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok says the federal government's commitments to boosting defence spending, specifically in the North, could be a 'generational opportunity' for the people who live there.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Forever grateful': Thomson family thanks loyal fans and supporters of 'Bella Brave'
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
-
Mobile MRI at Regina General set to be up and running by end of July, province says
A previously announced mobile MRI unit has officially made its way to Regina's General Hospital.
-
Construction on Regina canola plant 50% complete, Cargill reports
Cargill's canola processing facility at Regina's Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is officially 50 per cent complete.
Winnipeg
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
-
'Quite horrific': Inquest report into choking death of inmate released
An inquest report into the death of an inmate at a Manitoba jail found she was unconscious for 34 minutes after choking on her food before guards entered her cell.
-
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
Edmonton
-
Police looking for truck in June northside drive-by shooting case
Edmonton police are looking for a truck they say was involved in a shooting that happened last month in the northside Griesbach neighbourhood.
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
-
"A sleeper problem": Ontario research team studies hailstorms in Olds, Alta.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
Calgary
-
'Not helpful': Danielle Smith criticized after partisan rhetoric comments
Critics say Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is guilty of using the dangerous rhetoric she's accusing "progressive" politicians of exhausting.
-
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
'I was terrified': Coutts protester says he fled after arrival of RCMP and helicopter
A protester at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., described in court Tuesday a police presence so overwhelming and intimidating that he decided to go home early.
-
Vauxhall, Alta. man wins big on Lotto Max: 'Just couldn't believe it'
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
-
Country artist recalls singing 'Freedom' at Coutts blockade, court hears
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Don Valley Parkway cleanup will take hours after heavy flooding in Toronto, city says
It’s going to take hours for the Don Valley Parkway to be cleared after heavy rainfall flooded the Greater Toronto Area with almost 100 millimetres of rain on Tuesday, according to the city.
-
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
What to know about public transit, airport operations in Toronto after heavy rainfall, flooding
Here's what you need to know as the city seeks to recover from the estimated 100 millimetres of rain that fell Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
-
Thief steals thousands in cash and snacks from Renfrew Minor Baseball canteen
An important amount of money, and even the peanuts and cracker jacks, have gone missing from the Renfrew, Ont. baseball diamonds.
-
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
Montreal
-
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
A giant lizard has gone missing in Sherbrooke
Julie Blanchard, a resident of Sherbrooke, is asking the public to keep an eye out for her one-year-old domesticated tegu giant lizard, which went missing on Saturday.
-
Quebec court orders hospital to keep woman on life support so she can die in Nigeria
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
Vancouver
-
Workers at downtown Vancouver hotel hold one-day strike
Hundreds of workers at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Vancouver walked off the job Tuesday.
-
Lawsuit challenges Vancouver's decision to remove 160K trees from Stanley Park
Four Vancouver residents are suing the city over the planned removal of some 160,000 trees from Stanley Park, claiming the massive logging operation is unnecessary.
-
Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing B.C. teacher-librarian
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
-
'It's definitely a renoviction': Esquimalt apartment residents out after RTB ruling
Ilene Kucolyn is packing up her apartment after losing her fight to stay in the home the pensioner says she can afford.
-
B.C. judge sentences former Canadian Army reservist for sexual interference
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a former Canadian Army reservist to two and a half years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual interference involving a minor.
London
-
OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Multiple road closures due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
-
Panovski’s son testifies at murder re-trial in St. Thomas
Boris Panovski's son took the witness stand Tuesday, called by the defense in the first-degree murder re-trial.
Kitchener
-
From rescue to recovery: Search continues for missing women last seen struggling in the Grand River
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
-
Police close Kitchener road to deal with barricaded person
Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.
-
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
-
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Sudbury doctor says screen-free classrooms would benefit students
When Dr. Emily Dubé’s daughter started school in the city, Dubé was shocked by the amount of screen time used in the classroom.
Atlantic
-
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
-
Maritimes miss the mark on road safety according to new study
When it comes to safe roadways, the Maritimes just haven’t met the mark; in fact, a new study deems the provinces as the top three most dangerous in Canada for car crashes.
-
Three charged after fire at N.B. fish processing plant
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
N.L.
-
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
-
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
-
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.